SHOCKING REPORT: Massive cover-up of Muslim rape gang activity in the UK

“….the Quran encourages Muslims to take enemy women as sex slaves, and that Muhammed had sex with a 9-year-old wife. ISIS has publicly defended sexual slavery, saying, ‘enslaving the families of the infidels and taking their women as concubines is a firmly established aspect of the Sharia, or Islamic law.'”

The scandalous Rotherham case of 1,400 girls sexually assaulted by Muslim men while the establishment negligently sat by and did nothing out of fear of being branded “racist” wasn’t enough of a lesson. The assaults continued in even larger numbers against young girls, reaching a staggering 1 million by estimations.

This report is so shocking that it invokes a sense of disbelief, which is perhaps why Western citizens are not in collective uproar over such atrocities. It is appalling and inexcusable that any “authorities” could so spinelessly sit by, petrified of being branded racist/Islamophobic, and would neglect their duties as responsible human beings and violate every professional code of ethics, in allowing these heinous assaults to continue. Such a capitulation to Islamic supremacists in Western society, combined with cover-ups of their doing so (at the cost of the ruined lives of innocents) reveals that British society in dangerous decline.

It would seem that the West is slowly succumbing to a two-tier legal system to accommodate Islamic supremacists: one in which democratic citizens are prosecuted for crimes and assaults under Western laws and another in which Sharia law exonerates Muslims from responsibility for crimes against innocent Westerners.