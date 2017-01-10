VIDEO: Gun Store Owner Shoots Through Counter, Kills Robbery Suspect - Breitbart

****Liberal Sissy Trigger Alert****

The store is Dixie Gun and Pawn and the store owner’s name is Jimmy Groover.

Action News 5 reports that Groover was wearing a handgun on his hip when the suspects entered the store. Once under threat, he drew his gun and shot, hitting one of the suspects and killing him on the spot.

Surveillance video of the incident has now been released and published by LiveLeak. In it you can clearly see one of two suspects pointing a gun at a store employee and then in Groover’s direction. The next thing you see is Groover shooting and killing one suspect, then shooting at the second as well.

The second suspect was able to escape and neither Groover nor his employee were harmed.