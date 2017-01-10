Asylum seeker boasting about his crimes on TV deported from Germany | World | News | Daily Express

After the victim's complaint, the migrant's status as a criminal was upgraded from being a petty pickpocket and violent thug to being a sex attacker, making him eligible for deportation.

More than five million people in Germany watched an exclusive TV report in February titled 'King of the Pickpockets', which interviewed the 33-year-old Moroccan, identified as Taoufik M.

But his boasting backfired when he was spotted by one of the Cologne sex attacks victims, who complained to police, leading to his arrest.

In her statement, the woman had spoken of her shock at being surrounded by a gang of foreigners and said that the man she later recognised on TV had put his hand under her skirt.

She had managed to break free from the group, but she claims he then chased her and again repeated the assault.

The migrant's trial lasted for months but eventually ended with his deportation. Taoufik M. was one of the few Cologne sex attackers who was actually sentenced, after he received 19 months in prison.